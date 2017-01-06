 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 6, June 2017, Posted On: 6/1/2017

Vistar Veteran Ken Wineland Joins Thayer Distribution To Lead Vending Division


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Ken Wineland, vending, Thayer Distribution, Vistar, vending machine supplies

Ken Wineland, vending, Thayer Distribution
Ken Wineland

GIBBSTOWN, NJ -- Ken Wineland, a 35-year vend supply veteran, has joined Thayer Distribution as vice-president of vending. Wineland most recently was a Vistar regional president, overseeing the mid-Atlantic, New York, New England and Ohio markets. He previously was a sales manager, general manager and president of Vistar's forerunner, VSA.

"Thayer has a commitment and focus on the vending and OCS distribution business," Wineland said. "This position allows me to help Thayer grow our business in the segment where I have spent my entire career. I am excited about the opportunity with Thayer to further develop our vend/OCS distribution business and bring new ideas to the customers and suppliers."

Family owned and operated since 1986, Thayer Distribution serves wholesalers and vending operators throughout the northeastern U.S. Vending Times recently profiled the company. | SEE STORY

Topic: Vending Features

