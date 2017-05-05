 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 5 May 2017, Posted On: 4/21/2017

Fastcorp Showcases New 'Dream It Vend It' Machines At OneShow


Nick Montano
Nick@vendingtimes.net
LAS VEGAS -- You "dream it" and Fastcorp says it can "vend it." The vending machine manufacturer is showing off the latest applications for its robotic vending system at the NAMA OneShow in Las Vegas. The manufacturer's machines are available in frozen, refrigerated and ambient models.

Among the latest implementations in Fastcorp's DIVI (Dream It, Vend It) series are machines configured to vend fitness products, consumables in a factory setting and alcohol nips (airplane bottles). These are branded, respectively, as the Fitstop Machine, Trumpf Machine (for the famous machine tool maker's factories) and Clink Machine.

Also on display at the vending trade show this week is the Freedom Pizza kiosk, which houses a Fastcorp frozen model and microwave oven. It vends personal frozen pizzas that can be reheated in the oven.

Fastcorp has an agreement to make frozen machines for U-Vend Inc.'s MLB and NHL ice cream novelties. It's also making machines for other ice cream brands, including Tastymas, a high-end gelato. Tastymas is placing its Fastcorp machines in China.

Operators can customize Fastcorp venders with optional ambient product display shelves. The latest options, introduced last year, include integrated 10" or 42" touchscreens, a 7" nonintegrated screen and 22" Wi-Fi media player.

The distinguishing feature of the Fastcorp machine is its vacuum robotic delivery system, which picks up and dispenses products of all shapes and sizes, weighing up to 4 lbs. A little more than a year ago, the company reengineered its robotic vend mechanism. It's now manufactured and assembled at Fastcorp's factory in Chester, CT. "We use a higher-quality motor, employ accurate assembly methods and have a more comprehensive testing process for each robot unit, compared to the previous robot generations," said Fastcorp president Brian Weinstein.

The National Automatic Merchandising Association's OneShow is happening at the Venetian resort. It closes on Friday, April 21. Fastcorp is exhibiting in booth No. 627.

Fastcorp, robotic merchandiser, vending machines
PHOTOS: Pictured here is a sample of some of the latest Fastcorp DIVI robotic merchandisers. Shown at the lower left is Fastcorp's exclusive robotic mechanism; its vacuum pump has enough suction power to lift items up to 4 lbs.

