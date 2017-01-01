UVend Group Names Cloverdale Group Canadian East Coast Distributor

BURLINGTON, ON -- UVend Group of Cos., a distributor for Santa Monica, CA-based U-Vend, said it appointment Cloverdale Group as its eastern Canada distributor. UVG is U-Vend's master distributor in Canada and Latin America.

Cloverdale Group will distribute U-Vend's Frozen Pond ice cream, Zoompass cellphone and "digital greeter" kiosks, digital lockers and charging stations in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

UVG founder Paul Neelin said Cloverdale will secure locations in malls, convenience stores, hotels, big box stores, colleges, universities and airports in the Maritimes. Cloverdale will also assist Zoompass in acquiring locations for its cellphone vending machines in eastern Canada.

UVG's Burlington, ON, head office will manage digital content for all eastern Canada locations.