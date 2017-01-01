 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 3/24/2017

UVend Group Names Cloverdale Group Canadian East Coast Distributor


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: UVend Group of Cos., U-Vend distributor, Cloverdale Group, vending machine, Zoompass, digital greeter kiosks, Paul Neelin

BURLINGTON, ON -- UVend Group of Cos., a distributor for Santa Monica, CA-based U-Vend, said it appointment Cloverdale Group as its eastern Canada distributor. UVG is U-Vend's master distributor in Canada and Latin America.

Cloverdale Group will distribute U-Vend's Frozen Pond ice cream, Zoompass cellphone and "digital greeter" kiosks, digital lockers and charging stations in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

UVG founder Paul Neelin said Cloverdale will secure locations in malls, convenience stores, hotels, big box stores, colleges, universities and airports in the Maritimes. Cloverdale will also assist Zoompass in acquiring locations for its cellphone vending machines in eastern Canada.

UVG's Burlington, ON, head office will manage digital content for all eastern Canada locations.

Topic: Vending Features

Articles:
  • Konop Celebrates 70 Years Of Innovation, Pays Homage To Its Bulk Vending Origin
  • Planters Invites Fans To 'Shout For Nuts' In New Vending Machine Campaign
  • Cook County Revenue Dept. Grants Vending Operators Flexibility For Remitting Sweetened Beverage Tax
  • Amid Political Uncertainty, Expo Vending & OCS Planners Reschedule Brazil Show To Sept. 4-5
  • National Automatic Merchandising Association's Dan Mathews Announces Retirement
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 