STŌK® Single Serve Beverages Redefine The Cold-Brew Coffee Experience

SPONSORED CONTENT | DanoneWave

BREWED DIFFERENT TO BE DIFFERENT

BROOMFIELD, Colo., (July 10, 2017) -- Cold brew coffee has experienced a major increase in popularity in recent years, with cold brew sales increasing by 580 percent since 2011 and 100 percent growth between January and September 2016 alone 1. With the release of STŌK® Single Serve Cold-Brew Coffee, operators and retailers can offer the one-of-a-kind smooth flavor of cold brew without the labor and time required in craft coffee brewing. STŌK Single Serve 13.7 oz. bottles are available in Mocha, Vanilla and Not Too Sweet Black varieties made with simple ingredients, such as coffee, reduced fat milk and cane sugar.

To learn more, visit www.danonewaveawayfromhome.com or call the Coffee Experts™ at 888-620-9910.

ABOUT DANONEWAVE

Headquartered in White Plains, New York, and Broomfield, Colorado, the mission of DanoneWave is to bring health through food to as many people as possible via its diverse offering of dairy and plant-based foods in high growth and evolving categories. The ambition of DanoneWave is to produce healthful foods that create economic and social value and nurture natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Every time we eat and drink, we vote for the world we want. And as the largest public benefit corporation in the US, DanoneWave is taking bold steps for social good in North America. DanoneWave is a subsidiary of Danone and more information is available at http://www.danone.com/en/for-all/our-mission-in-action/danone-whitewave/.

1. Mintel, Coffee, September 2016

Sponsored content is information provided by a company or other source. Vending Times Inc. and VendingTimes.com make no warranties or representations in connection therewith.