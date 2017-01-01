Planters Invites Fans To 'Shout For Nuts' In New Vending Machine Campaign

CHICAGO -- Kraft Heinz Co. is inviting consumers to shout out loud to a vending machine about their love of Planters nuts. The Shout For Nuts machine is modeled to look like a life-size can of nuts and dispenses Planters nuts when people shout about their love for the snack into its decibel-measuring panel. The louder the shout -- "I love nuts" or "I love mixed nuts" or "I love Planters" -- the more nuts it dispenses.

To kick things off, Kraft Heinz invited one of the best shouters, University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, to declare his love of Planters nuts alongside consumers at a "Shout For Nuts" vender in Los Angeles. "I've been a fan of Planters nuts for years so I was very excited when I heard that all I have to do is shout for nuts -- something I'm already very good at," he said.

Consumers who want to "shout for nuts" should be on the lookout for the Planters Nutmobile as it travels across the country. Click here to see the tour schedule.