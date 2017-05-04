 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 4/5/2017

Mars To Invest $70 Million In U.S. Manufacturing; 250 New Jobs Will Be Created


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ -- Mars Chocolate North America said it is investing $70 million in its U.S. supply chain. The move will reportedly create 250 new jobs and ensure that 95% of Mars's chocolate products sold in the U.S. are domestically produced.

The candy giant's latest pledge builds upon $1 billion in U.S. manufacturing investments over the past five years, which have reportedly added more than 1,000 American jobs across Mars' chocolate, Wrigley, food, pet care, drinks and symbioscience segments.

In 2016, Mars pledged more than $900 million to its U.S. supply chain on top of its previous $1 billion investment. That includes $50 million to expand Wrigley's Yorkville, IL facility, adding Skittles production.

