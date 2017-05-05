 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 5 May 2017, Posted On: 4/20/2017

Vagabond And Google Maps Team Up To Examine Vending Routes


Nick Montano
Nick@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Vagabond, Google Maps for Work, vending industry logistics, vending operator daily routing, vending fleets, google vagabond customer story, Google Map APIs

WASHINGTON -- Vagabond reports that the Google Maps for Work division of Google Inc. is taking a closer look at the vending industry and the challenging logistics of operators' daily routing.

Google's knowledge of location addresses, fastest routes and up-to-date information on road conditions makes it a valuable partner in handling the complexities of fleet management. In partnership with Vagabond, Google's mapping technology is assisting hundreds of vending fleets.

Google took the vending logistics story to the streets throughout North and South America in 2016, driving the Google Bus and sharing the vending industry's story through its collaboration with Vagabond. | SEE STORY

More recently, Google Maps has included an account of its collaboration with Vagabond on its website. The story highlights the ways the vending industry's technology providers take advantage of Google Maps' APIs to pinpoint locations, schedule dynamically, plot live machine information into map formats and route truck fleets.

The Google Maps story also covers the benefits to vending operators of using Vagabond's suite of technology tools to maximize performance. It can be found by searching for "google vagabond customer story" online.

Topic: Vending Features

