Dietician Lucille Beseler Joins Vending Industry's Nutrition Council

CHICAGO -- Lucille Beseler has joined the National Automatic Merchandising Association's Nutrition Advisory Council. Beseler is president of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics , the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals.

Beseler joins notable nutrition experts on NAMA's council. They are Deanne Brandstetter, Canteen; Jeanne Goldberg, Tufts University; David Grotto, Kellogg's; Diane Striegel, Mondelez; and Elizabeth Vegas, Alliance for a Healthier Generation. Led by Sylvia Rowe of SR Strategy, the council provides guidance related to the vending industry's health and wellness initiatives, including NAMA's Fit Pick program.

Beseler is a past chair of AND's political action committee and a member of its childhood obesity coalition. She served for nine years as chair of the Florida Dietetics Nutrition Practice Council -- the state licensing board for dieticians and nutritionists -- and received a public service award from the Florida Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Beseler established in 1991 the Family Nutrition Center of South Florida, one of the first practices pioneering HMO coverage of nutrition services dedicated to pediatrics. She is also author of Nurturing with Nutrition: The Essential Guide for Feeding Infants and Toddlers (Bazarte and Beseler, 2003).