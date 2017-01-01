American Green Pot Vending Machine To Make Industry Debut At NAMA OneShow

PHOENIX -- The vending industry will get its first look at American Green Inc.'s namesake cannabis vender the National Automatic Merchandising Association's OneShow in April in Las Vegas. The American Green Machine controls the sale of restricted products, including marijuana and alcoholic drinks. The Phoenix-based company said it will showcase AGM models from three manufacturers to demonstrate its smart vending technology and secure purchasing capabilities.

The vending machine's main access control point is the M2-FingerVein reader, developed by Atlanta's M2SYS. It captures images of the unique vein patterns inside the patron's finger. Because they are inside the body, finger vein patterns are virtually impossible to reverse engineer and replicate.

In addition, the system can be accessed with an app, which allows remote purchasing from participating machines. When arriving at the machine, a patron logs into his or her account, verifies it biometrically and displays the QR code on a smartphone to retrieve the purchased product.

American Green chairman and acting president David Gwyther said the company has been working with PanPacific, to improve this process for more than four years.

"The adoption of smartphones, familiarity with apps on those phones, and improvement in related vending technologies have now merged with a concept that the public could easily grasp before but are much more prepared to use now," Gwyther said. "A baseball fan could buy a beer at the game in New York and cannabis from a dispensary in California the next day through the same app, utilizing their verified account. This is a huge step forward for smart retail and the automated sale of regulated products."