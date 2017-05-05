Breakroom Provisions Will Unwrap Express Market Kiosk At OneShow

HICKORY, NC -- Breakroom Provisions Co. Inc., in partnership with retail automation systems provider ECR Software Corp., has taken the wraps off its Express Market self-checkout kiosk. It will be on display at the National Automatic Merchandising Association's OneShow this week at the Venetian hotel in Las Vegas.

The sleek, low-profile kiosk offers an affordable and reliable solution for smaller locations. The Express Market kiosk's core feature is the ECRS Freedom Panel, a touchscreen PC that has been deployed in retail applications at thousands of locations nationwide, according to the companies.

The kiosk has all the features of ECRS's Catapult automation software, including the Secure OneTouch account management with automatic account reloading and biometric identification. This new feature, along with the loyalty marketing and promotional capabilities of the software, allow Breakroom Provisions operators to create engaging experiences for their customers and to maximize the potential of their micromarkets.

"The competitive landscape has changed over the last couple years," said Breakroom Provisions vice-president of business development Kevin Galaida. "As some areas have become saturated, operators need a low-cost kiosk solution that is viable in smaller locations to continue to grow their micromarket business."

Breakroom Provisions will display and demonstrate its new Express Market kiosk in OneShow booth No. 1403.