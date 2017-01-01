N&W Global Vending Acquires Control Of Cafection Enterprises, Plans North American Coffee Machine Expansion

QUEBEC CITY, QC -- Cafection Enterprises and N&W Global Vending announced the formation of a joint venture for the manufacture and sale of premium coffee machines for the North American office coffee service market. The joint venture will also expand sales of Cafection brewers in other countries.

The agreement, signed by Cafection owner François Baron, gives Italy's N&W a controlling interest in Quebec's Cafection. The new venture will acquire 100% of Cafection and give it access to N&W's espresso capabilities and global scale. N&W will own a 67% stake, and Baron will retain 33% and become chief executive. The joint venture will proceed under the "Cafection" brand, and will be based in Quebec City. The deal is expected to be finalized in July, subject to the customary closing conditions.

Founded in 1996, Cafection is said to be the leading maker of bean-to-cup machines for the OCS market in North America. The company has about 100 employees and reports that its premium OCS machines are distributed to more than 80% of Fortune "500" companies, including Google, Facebook, Apple and Microsoft.

Headquartered in Valbrembo, near the northern Italian town of Bergamo, N&W is a leading manufacturer of vending machines for coffee and other hot beverages, cold drinks and food. Its particular focus has been on espresso coffee. N&W operates eight manufacturing sites, has affiliates in 16 countries, employs some 1,700 people and sells its products in more than 100 countries. It was acquired by an affiliate of Lone Star Funds a year ago.

"We are delighted to enter into this venture with Cafection, which is well-known for reliable machines delivering a high-quality experience in the office environment," said N&W chief executive Andrea Zocchi. "For us, this is the ideal platform for the expansion of N&W's espresso coffee technology into the North American market."