Crane Co. Forms New High-Tech Unit; Crane Connectivity Solutions Integrates Product Development For Vending, Payments

MALVERN, PA -- Crane Co. business units Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Merchandising Systems have expanded their payment and merchandising technologies portfolio with the formation of a new company. Crane Connectivity Solutions (CCS), first announced at Crane Co.'s investors' meeting in early March in New York City, makes its industry debut today at the NAMA OneShow in Las Vegas.

CCS is a mainly joint venture between CPI vending connectivity and CMS Streamware teams. By integrating the engineering and development efforts of the two businesses, CCS is aiming to leverage Crane's entire software, wireless hardware and applications into a single entity. The result, according to the company, will be a more responsive customer experience supported by CCS technology leadership and its partners.

In addition to card readers and telemeters, CCS will design and implement enterprise software, cashless processing and mobile applications, along with interactive screens, hosting services and digital advertising. Cloud reporting and consumer analytics are also in the CSS wheelhouse.

"CCS was created with the philosophy that technology should simplify business," said Eric Kaled, senior vice-president and general manager of Crane Connectivity Solutions. "Our portfolio of hardware, software and connectivity services will give operators unprecedented visibility to their business processes, enabling them to make quick, informed decisions while improving their efficiency and profitability."

CCS reportedly represents more than one million vending machines managed by its enterprise software and more than 400,000 cashless systems installed worldwide. With nine sites in six countries, and a global network of technicians, CCS can offer local support to customers in North America, Europe, Australia and the Middle East.

The formation of CSS comes five years after Crane Co.'s acquisition of MEI for $804 million. MEI was one of the world's largest manufacturers of unattended transaction systems in the vending and amusement sectors, as well as for transportation, gaming and retail. Before Crane's acquisition, MEI had moved into a brand-new, state-of-the-art 60,000-sq.ft. facility in Malvern, PA. CSS and sister company CPI are now based in that facility.