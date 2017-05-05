Tyson Foods Will Buy AdvancePierre For $3.2 Billion

SPRINGDALE, AR -- Meat processing giant Tyson Foods Inc. said it will acquire packaged sandwich manufacturer AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc. The deal, valued at $4.2 billion, will expand Tyson's packaged food business. It's expected to close during Tyson's third fiscal quarter, and includes $3.2 billion in equity value and $1.1 billion in assumption of AdvancePierre debt.

Cincinnati, OH-based AdvancePierre produces packaged sandwiches and sandwich components; it is a major supplier to vending machine and micromarket operators. The company, which has 4,500 employees, reported $1.6 billion in revenue in 2016. The deal comes less than a year after AdvancePierre debuted as a publicly traded company.

Tyson said AdvancePierre's product portfolio fits well with its strategy to expand its prepared food portfolio, which presently includes pepperoni, bacon and hot dogs under the Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm and Ball Park brands.

"This combination will allow AdvancePierre to accelerate its growth and broaden its distribution network by leveraging Tyson's existing distribution infrastructure and go-to-market capabilities," AdvancePierre president and chief executive Christopher D. Sliva said.