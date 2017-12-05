AMS And Jofemar Are First Machine Makers To Integrate American Green Verification Technology

PHOENIX, AZ -- American Green Inc.'s verified vending system that controls the automated purchase of regulated products like marijuana, tobacco and alcohol from a machine will be integrated into equipment made by several major manufacturers in the U.S. The first two are Automated Merchandising Systems and Jofemar, according to American Green, which said it is also in discussions with the Wittern Group, Crane Co. and SandenVendo.

American Green, which made its industry debut at the recent National Automatic Merchandising Association OneShow in Las Vegas, said the "machine agnostic" capability of its technology will allow vending operators who want a secure verified automated retail system to select the machine and manufacturer of their choice.

After registration, which includes a finger scan, verified machine users simply log into the machine using their email address or phone number and then confirm their identity via the machine's biometric finger vein reader. Most of American Green's software modifications and unique interfaces visible to the public are installed after machines leave their manufacturing facilities, according to American Green.

"Successfully integrating with the other industry leaders will help them sell more machines and speed the adoption of the AGM system [American Green Machine] as a means of selling products previously not available without a physical attendant," said David Gwyther, acting president and board chairman at American Green. "Our goal continues to be to provide a 'better than human' solution to such sales.

