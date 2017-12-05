 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 5, May 2017, Posted On: 5/12/2017

AMS And Jofemar Are First Machine Makers To Integrate American Green Verification Technology


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: pot vending machine, American Green Inc., verified vending system, controlled marijuana sales, Automated Merchandising Systems, AMS Vendors, Jofemar, The Wittern Group, Crane Co., SandenVendo, David Gwyther

PHOENIX, AZ -- American Green Inc.'s verified vending system that controls the automated purchase of regulated products like marijuana, tobacco and alcohol from a machine will be integrated into equipment made by several major manufacturers in the U.S. The first two are Automated Merchandising Systems and Jofemar, according to American Green, which said it is also in discussions with the Wittern Group, Crane Co. and SandenVendo.

American Green, which made its industry debut at the recent National Automatic Merchandising Association OneShow in Las Vegas, said the "machine agnostic" capability of its technology will allow vending operators who want a secure verified automated retail system to select the machine and manufacturer of their choice.

After registration, which includes a finger scan, verified machine users simply log into the machine using their email address or phone number and then confirm their identity via the machine's biometric finger vein reader. Most of American Green's software modifications and unique interfaces visible to the public are installed after machines leave their manufacturing facilities, according to American Green.

"Successfully integrating with the other industry leaders will help them sell more machines and speed the adoption of the AGM system [American Green Machine] as a means of selling products previously not available without a physical attendant," said David Gwyther, acting president and board chairman at American Green. "Our goal continues to be to provide a 'better than human' solution to such sales.

Check out the latest videos of the American Green Machine:
https://vimeo.com/album/4574116

American Green Machine, NAMA OneShow
CONTROLLED ACCESS: Kelsey Burk (l.) and Francesca Jaramillo show off the American Green Machine, making its industry debut here at the NAMA OneShow in Las Vegas in April.

Topic: Vending Features

Articles:
  • Gimme Vending Is Gold Stevie Winner In 2017 American Business Awards
  • Avanti Markets Combats Cyber, Payments Fraud With Indemnification And Ingenico Device
  • USA Technologies Releases Q3, FY2017 Results, Achieves $100 Million Revenue Run-Rate And 500,000 Connections Goals
  • Aramark Q2 Sales Nudge Up 1%; Foodservice Firm Increases 2017 Outlook
  • National Entertainment Network And Vengo Labs Bring Novel Vending Machine To Texas
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 