PayRange Takes 'Coin' Out Of Coin-Op Laundry

PORTLAND, OR -- PayRange Inc. is expanding its mobile payment solution beyond vending and amusements to bring commercial coin laundry into the digital age. PayRange said existing laundry machines could be updated in two minutes by installing its Bluetooth-enabled device. Upgraded machines allow customers to pay with the PayRange app.

Jetz Service Co. Inc. is rolling out the technology at its laundry machines in the Midwest. It's headquartered in Topeka, KS, with branch offices in 12 major cities serving 18 states.

"While it is still early, we have seen not only revenue growth, but also so many other facets that we never knew how to tweak before or that we never even thought of such as freeing up people from carrying piggy banks, to pricing flexibility, to near real-time data," said Jetz Service chief financial officer Scott Schenk. "The opportunities have made us rethink our space and how much more exciting and cutting edge we can make it for a technologically advanced population that may currently look down on coin-vended laundry."

The PayRange solution is available for Speed Queen and Maytag machines. PayRange said it's working with other manufacturers to have their equipment certified.

In addition to laundromats, commercial laundry machines are found in hundreds of thousands of locations such as apartment complexes, colleges and universities, retirement communities, hotels and motels, trucking plazas and campgrounds.

PayRange will be exhibiting its cashless mobile payment solution at the Clean Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center, June 5-8.