Limited-Edition Pepsi Fire Wants To Heat Up Summer Vending Sales

PURCHASE, NY -- PepsiCo is encouraging consumers to "Get It While It's Hot" with the launch of its newest limited-edition beverage. Beginning May 22, Pepsi Fire -- the namesake cola with a cinnamon flavored twist -- will be available nationwide in 20-fl.oz. bottles and 12-fl.oz. cans for an eight-week period.

From May 22 to July 16, soda fans who find specially marked packs of Pepsi Fire, Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar and Pepsi Wild Cherry can "Snap-Unlock-Win" a chance to take home thousands of prizes.

In a first-of-its-kind promotion, select Pepsi-brand packaging will feature a Snapcode that unlocks a variety of exclusive Snapchat features, including unique lenses, geofilters and a new Pepsi mobile game. To unlock the Pepsi content and experiences, Snapchatters can point the Snapchat camera at the on-pack Snapcode and press and hold to scan.

By unlocking the mobile game, consumers can also enter a sweepstakes in which 10 winners a day will take home big-ticket items, including gaming consoles, festival fly-away experiences and a chance to attend a taping of TBS's Conan O'Brien show with a meet-and-greet.