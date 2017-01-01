 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 5, May 2017, Posted On: 5/17/2017

Limited-Edition Pepsi Fire Wants To Heat Up Summer Vending Sales


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: PepsiCo, new Pepsi Cola drink, vending, Pepsi Fire, Pepsi Fire Snapcode

vending, Pepsi Fire

PURCHASE, NY -- PepsiCo is encouraging consumers to "Get It While It's Hot" with the launch of its newest limited-edition beverage. Beginning May 22, Pepsi Fire -- the namesake cola with a cinnamon flavored twist -- will be available nationwide in 20-fl.oz. bottles and 12-fl.oz. cans for an eight-week period.

vending, Pepsi Fire

From May 22 to July 16, soda fans who find specially marked packs of Pepsi Fire, Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar and Pepsi Wild Cherry can "Snap-Unlock-Win" a chance to take home thousands of prizes.

In a first-of-its-kind promotion, select Pepsi-brand packaging will feature a Snapcode that unlocks a variety of exclusive Snapchat features, including unique lenses, geofilters and a new Pepsi mobile game. To unlock the Pepsi content and experiences, Snapchatters can point the Snapchat camera at the on-pack Snapcode and press and hold to scan.

By unlocking the mobile game, consumers can also enter a sweepstakes in which 10 winners a day will take home big-ticket items, including gaming consoles, festival fly-away experiences and a chance to attend a taping of TBS's Conan O'Brien show with a meet-and-greet.

Topic: Vending Features

Articles:
  • Reyes Holdings Expands Footprint In Coca-Cola System's California, Nevada Territories
  • Partnership For A Healthier America Praises Sodexo For Beating Vending Goals
  • Graphics That Pop Demonstrates Remarkably Lightweight Micromarket Styling System At OneShow
  • Candy Giants Partner With PHA, Commit To FOP Calorie Labeling, Smaller Package Options
  • Verifone Extends In-Store Experience With Mobile POS, Unattended Capabilities
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 