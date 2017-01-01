Keurig Green Mountain To Pay $5.8 Million Civil Penalty For Alleged Home Brewer Defect

WASHINGTON, DC -- Keurig Green Mountain Inc. has agreed to pay a $5.8 million civil penalty to settle a Consumer Product Safety Commission complaint that the company failed to report an alleged defect with its Keurig Mini Plus home brewing system that injured consumers. Keurig's settlement of the complaint does not constitute an admission of the CPSC charges.

The CPSC said that Keurig received about 200 reports of hot water, coffee and coffee grounds spraying out of the brewers. In more than 100 of these incidents, which occurred between 2010 and 2014, the Commission reported that consumers suffered burn-related injuries to their faces, hands and bodies. It claimed that some of these injuries were severe and resulted in second- and third-degree burns.

Keurig recalled about 6.6 million Mini Plus brewers in December 2014. They were sold at Kmart, Kohl's, Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide from December 2009 through December 2014, and retailed for about $100.

In addition to paying a penalty, CPSC said Keurig has agreed to develop, implement and maintain a program designed to ensure that the Waterbury, VT, single-cup brewer giant complies with the Consumer Product Safety Act.