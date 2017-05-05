Jerry Gutierrez Retires From U-Select-It After 54 Years In Vending Industry

DES MOINES, IA -- Jerry Gutierrez, who has served as U-Select-It's Northeast U.S. and Latin American sales manager for the past 12 years, has announced his retirement, effective on April 30. His service with USI caps a 54-year career in vending.

Gutierrez joined USI, a division of the Wittern Group, in 2004, after working at MEI (West Chester, PA). He had started his career in 1963 with the Vendo Co. (Kansas City, MO) as an equipment refurbisher, and went on to hold positions of increasing responsibility. He had been manager of Vendo's technical service department, responsible for the northeastern U.S. and Latin America. He joined Mars Electronics International in 1977 as a sales and technical manager for the northeastern U.S. In that post, he was responsible for opening 10 distribution and technical centers.

"The positive impact Jerry has had on the industry, among both the companies he represented and the customers he served, cannot be overstated," said USI president of global sales Jim Chico. "Jerry is extremely skilled in building and maintaining strong relationships by being a voice for the customer and providing continuous feedback on customer needs. For his philosophy to always put the customer first and his friendship over the years, we express our enduring gratitude."

U-Select-It manufactures a full line of vending machines for snacks, hot and cold beverages, and fresh and frozen foods.