Changer Services Names David Lockrow Mid-Atlantic Sales Manager

David Lockrow

ST. PAUL, MN -- David Lockrow has joined Changer Services as mid-Atlantic sales manager. He succeeds, in that post, vending industry veteran Wayne Campbell, who is retiring.

Based in Philadelphia, Lockrow will be responsible for all operations in eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, metropolitan New York, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

Lockrow has spent the majority of his career in the vending industry. He previously worked for Mars Inc. and SandenVendo.

Headquartered in St. Paul, MN, Changer Services is a leading repair and remanufacturing center for coin mechanisms, bill validators and control boards.