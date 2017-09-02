High-Tech Alliance Plans Smart Vending Platform; Aaeon, Kii Will Unveil Solution At NAMA OneShow

ORANGE, CA and SAN MATEO, CA -- Aaeon Technologies Inc., a manufacturer of industrial computers under the Asus Group, is joining forces with Kii Corp., an Internet of Things solution provider, to develop a cloud-based smart vending platform. The companies are planning to unveil their vending technology at the National Automatic Merchandising Association's One Show in April in Las Vegas, where they will reveal a third team member, which is described as a "major integrator and manufacturer."

The alliance's two known members said that they will deliver fully integrated, state-of-the-art smart vending machines. Aaeon is supplying the machine controller board and Kii is building the cloud-based solution. The fully integrated smart vending solution is now available on a limited basis, with plans for full market rollout in April.

"We are delivering the most comprehensive smart vending solution that provides real-time visibility and agility to vending operators and their employees to optimize their vending operations," said Kii chief executive Masanari Arai. "In addition, the solution enables smart vending machines and kiosks as discoverable assets in a variety of contexts such as stadiums, malls, airports and the like, leading to enhanced mobile experiences for consumers, as well."

Aaeon's smart vending board connects sensors (temperature and humidity, among others) and actuators (motors and coils) within vending machines and kiosks to Kii's cloud solution. Built on its flagship IoT Solution Enablement Platform, Kii's software is designed to manage, track and optimize vending operations.

Aaeon's vending boards will be pre-integrated with Kii's software device agents, enabling vending machines and kiosks equipped with the boards to automatically leverage the cloud-based solution. "Our vending board heralds the next generation of vending solutions, and we are happy to be at the nerve center of these solutions," said Aaeon general manager Paul Yang.

Aaeon is a member of the Intel Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. It was founded in 1992 in Taiwan and now has offices in major cities around the world. Kii was established in 2010 in Tokyo. Both companies have offices in California.