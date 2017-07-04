 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 4/7/2017

NAMA Plans Top Golf Evening Event: April 20


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: NAMA 2017 OneShow, vending, National Automatic Merchandising Association, TopGolf, Top Golf, NAMA Foundation

LAS VEGAS -- The National Automatic Merchandising Association is holding an afterhours fundraising event at Las Vegas's swanky Top Golf entertainment venue on Thursday, April 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., following the OneShow exhibit on that day. Golfers and nongolfers alike are invited to network with their vending industry peers while enjoying the high-tech driving range, food, games and prizes.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. The cost to attend is $125 a person and $110 each for 10 or more tickets; space is limited to the first 200 people to sign up. Top Golf is located behind the MGM Grand hotel.

All proceeds will benefit the NAMA Foundation, a nonprofit group focused exclusively on charitable, educational and scientific endeavors for the advancement of the vending industry. Email Marilyn Dent.

Suppliers, distributors and brokers interested in sponsoring the event can email Janette Carter at jcarter@fixturelite.com or Jerry Scott at jscott@canteenvending.com.

NAMA's OneShow will be held April 19-21 at The Venetian Hotel & Casino. Click here for a complete schedule.

Topic: Vending Features

