NAMA Plans Top Golf Evening Event: April 20

LAS VEGAS -- The National Automatic Merchandising Association is holding an afterhours fundraising event at Las Vegas's swanky Top Golf entertainment venue on Thursday, April 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., following the OneShow exhibit on that day. Golfers and nongolfers alike are invited to network with their vending industry peers while enjoying the high-tech driving range, food, games and prizes.
Tickets must be purchased in advance. The cost to attend is $125 a person and $110 each for 10 or more tickets; space is limited to the first 200 people to sign up. Top Golf is located behind the MGM Grand hotel.
All proceeds will benefit the NAMA Foundation, a nonprofit group focused exclusively on charitable, educational and scientific endeavors for the advancement of the vending industry. Email Marilyn Dent.