Apriva And Parlevel Complete Cashless Integration For Micromarket Kiosks

Parlevel’ Systems' micromarket solution is now integrated with Apriva's payment gateway platform. The integration brings secure cashless payments to Scottsdale, AZ-based Apriva's resellers and self-service operators, while expanding cashless payment options to end users to include campus cards, Apple Pay and Android Pay for unattended retail.

By integrating with the Apriva gateway platform, San-Antonio-based Parlevel says its hardware can process a wide variety of secure payment transactions for micromarkets on more than 35 platforms.

Parlevel's micromarket uses Parlevel Pay contactless readers connecting through its vending management software.