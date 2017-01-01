 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 8, August 2017, Posted On: 7/21/2017

Apriva And Parlevel Complete Cashless Integration For Micromarket Kiosks


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS:

Parlevel’ Systems' micromarket solution is now integrated with Apriva's payment gateway platform. The integration brings secure cashless payments to Scottsdale, AZ-based Apriva's resellers and self-service operators, while expanding cashless payment options to end users to include campus cards, Apple Pay and Android Pay for unattended retail.

By integrating with the Apriva gateway platform, San-Antonio-based Parlevel says its hardware can process a wide variety of secure payment transactions for micromarkets on more than 35 platforms.

Parlevel's micromarket uses Parlevel Pay contactless readers connecting through its vending management software.

Topic: Vending Features

Articles:
  • USA Technologies Announces Pricing Of Public Offering
  • NAMA Will Award 2 Dan Mathews Scholarships For 2017 CTW Confab
  • RouteSight Applies Google Glass EE To Streamlining Vending Route Operation
  • STŌK® Single Serve Beverages Redefine The Cold-Brew Coffee Experience
  • Vistar Joins IX-One To Bolster Product Information And Image Database
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 