Avanti Markets Combats Cyber, Payments Fraud With Indemnification And Ingenico Device

TUKWILA, WA -- Avanti Markets Inc. is safeguarding against payments fraud with a cyber insurance policy, which covers operators of its micromarkets for up to $10,000,000, plus the deployment of Ingenico Group's iUC285, an all-in-one standalone contact and contactless payment-acceptance device.

The customized cyber insurance policy reduces liability and offers protection in the event of a breach occurring at any of an operator's market locations that can result in damage to their bottom lines and business reputation. It pays for a variety of coverage areas, including public relations, IT forensics and general counsel costs.

Additionally, Avanti said Ingenico Group's iUC285 is an integral component to providing new payment avenues for consumers within the micromarket environment. The device accepts all payment methods through a single module, including NFC/contactless, magstripe and EMV, and is PCI PTS 4.x certified, which ensures that it meets the highest hardware and software security requirements.

"Our main focus is enhancing our operators' experience and solving for ways to add value and augment their business," said Avanti chief executive Jim Brinton. "This overall strategy delivers a path to success, now and in the future."