SandenVendo's Adds Ice Vending Machine Using Everest Technology

DALLAS -- SandenVendo America has taken the wraps off an ice and water vending machine that uses Orlando, FL-based Everest Ice and Water Systems' novel dispensing technology.

SandenVendo America vice-president of sales and marketing Mike Weisser said the vending machine manufacturer has been searching for an ice-vending concept for a number of years. He said the issue with most ice vending machines is the maintenance, since ice jams are commonplace. "When we found Everest, we were blown away by the design," he said.

With Everest's VersaVend dispensing system, however, ice is agitated and dispensed in a single step using gravity rather than mechanical beaters and augers. This design eliminates the need for multiple moving parts within the machine since ice is moved and dispensed to the customer with one rotating barrel.

Everest said its VersaVend technology is in use in three continents, and through its partnership with SandenVendo, it is seeking greater market share in North America.

"In 2017, we are focused on distribution sales in North America," said Everest national director of sales Ben Gaskill. "SandenVendo America will be instrumental in our growth domestically. It is a perfect partnership because SandenVendo is an innovative industry leader in the vending space."

The original Vendo Co. was established in 1937 as a manufacturer of bottled cold drink venders. It became a leader in the new full-line vending industry in the 1950s. The company expanded into foodservice equipment four decades later. Vendo was acquired by Sanden Holdings Corp. (Ikesaki, Japan) in 2005, and launched a line of display merchandisers for the micromarket segment in 2014.

