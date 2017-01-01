 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 3/16/2017

Hershey Names Mary Beth West Chief Growth Officer


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
HERSHEY, PA -- Hershey Co. has appointed Mary Beth West senior vice-president and chief growth officer. Effective May 1, West will oversee the company’s analytics, marketing, research and development, and mergers and acquisitions.

West brings 30-plus years of executive and marketing leadership to the candy giant. Most recently, she was executive vice-president and chief customer and marketing officer at J.C. Penney Co. Inc..

For more than 20 years she led marketing at Kraft Foods (now Mondelez International Inc.)

