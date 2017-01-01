Hershey Names Mary Beth West Chief Growth Officer

Mary Beth West

HERSHEY, PA -- Hershey Co. has appointed Mary Beth West senior vice-president and chief growth officer. Effective May 1, West will oversee the company’s analytics, marketing, research and development, and mergers and acquisitions.

West brings 30-plus years of executive and marketing leadership to the candy giant. Most recently, she was executive vice-president and chief customer and marketing officer at J.C. Penney Co. Inc..

For more than 20 years she led marketing at Kraft Foods (now Mondelez International Inc.)