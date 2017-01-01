National Automatic Merchandising Association's Dan Mathews Announces Retirement

Dan Mathews

CHICAGO -- National Automatic Merchandising Association executive vice-president and chief operating officer Dan Mathews announced that he will retire, effective July 1.

Mathews' 18-year tenure at NAMA was the culmination of a 50-year career in the vending industry. He spearheaded the vending association's 16-year partnership with Michigan State University, highlighted by the endowment of Dr. Michael Kasavana and the Executive Development Program. In the nutrition arena, he was part of the team that developed the Fit Pick better-for-you program. He also guided the association during its chief executive transition five years ago.

"The positive impact Dan has had on the industry, among both member companies and the association and its staff, cannot be overstated … for his talent, quiet leadership, strong industry relationships and keen insights, we share our enduring thanks," said NAMA president and chief executive Carla Balakgie.

Prior to joining NAMA in 1999, Mathews was a principal of Vision Quest, a management and training consulting company. He also held senior management positions at several service companies, including Aramark Corp. Earlier in his career, Mathews was labor relations supervisor and corporate foodservice administrator for Chrysler Corp. Before that, he worked for Marriott Corp. and Cardinal Vending (Fenton, MO).

"I'm looking forward to the next chapter of my life," Mathews said. "With plans to travel and to continue to add value to businesses in our industry, I won't say 'goodbye' but rather 'I'll see you later.' Since 1999, I've watched people and businesses grow, change, innovate, collaborate, expand and develop. The lessons I've learned along the way are countless; the relationships I've forged are priceless."