 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 3, March 2017, Posted On: 3/7/2017

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Purchases Distribution Territories, Production Facilities


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Coca-Cola Beverages Florida LLC, Coca-Cola Co., Coke bottlers, Coke refranchising plan, Coca-Cola's 21st Century beverage partnership model, vending

TAMPA, FL -- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida LLC has closed a deal with Coca-Cola Co. to purchase the distribution rights for brands owned and licensed by the Atlanta-based beverage giant in four south Florida territories.

The territories are in Big Pine Key, Hollywood, South Dade and West Palm Beach. The deal also includes production facilities for Sprite, Fanta, Smartwater and Dasani, among other brands, in Hollywood and Tampa.

The closing of the deal is the last in a series of three to purchase nine distribution centers and four cold-fill production facilities in north and south Florida. They are tied to the bottler's participation in Coca-Cola's 21st Century beverage partnership model, through which it's selling its company-owned distribution territories and bottling operations to independent owners and operators.

The refranchising is designed to position Coca-Cola and its independent bottling partners to be more effective and agile in their responses to changing market dynamics and better in their service to consumers and customers through the creation of regional bottlers that are engaged locally.

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, headquartered in Tampa, is one of the largest privately held, independent Coca-Cola bottlers in the United States. It became an independent bottler in May 2015, initially serving distribution territories in central Florida. It employs more than 4,500 people and has 17 distribution territories.

Topic: Vending Features

Articles:
  • NAMA Honors Smith, Whorton And Arora As 2017's Award-Winners
  • Generation Next Franchise Brands Launches R&D Subsidiary To Expand Robotic Vending Portfolio
  • Vendors Exchange's Techs Earn Repair Certification For Currenza Payment Systems
  • Accent Food Services Scoops Up Maryland's Black Tie And Nevada's High Sierra In Latest Acquisitions Round
  • Pepsi Will Lay Off 100 Workers, Citing Philadelphia Soda Tax
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 