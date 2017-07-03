Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Purchases Distribution Territories, Production Facilities

TAMPA, FL -- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida LLC has closed a deal with Coca-Cola Co. to purchase the distribution rights for brands owned and licensed by the Atlanta-based beverage giant in four south Florida territories.

The territories are in Big Pine Key, Hollywood, South Dade and West Palm Beach. The deal also includes production facilities for Sprite, Fanta, Smartwater and Dasani, among other brands, in Hollywood and Tampa.

The closing of the deal is the last in a series of three to purchase nine distribution centers and four cold-fill production facilities in north and south Florida. They are tied to the bottler's participation in Coca-Cola's 21st Century beverage partnership model, through which it's selling its company-owned distribution territories and bottling operations to independent owners and operators.

The refranchising is designed to position Coca-Cola and its independent bottling partners to be more effective and agile in their responses to changing market dynamics and better in their service to consumers and customers through the creation of regional bottlers that are engaged locally.

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, headquartered in Tampa, is one of the largest privately held, independent Coca-Cola bottlers in the United States. It became an independent bottler in May 2015, initially serving distribution territories in central Florida. It employs more than 4,500 people and has 17 distribution territories.