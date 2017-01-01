Cantaloupe Systems Partners With Gimme Vending To Expand Seed Mobile Functionality

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two vending industry tech leaders are integrating their specialties. Cantaloupe Systems announced that its Seed Mobile front-end route driver software now integrates Gimme's Bluetooth technology, adding new capabilities to Seed.

Embedded into Cantaloupe's new Seed Key, Gimme's technology provides users with a wireless device for drivers to download DEX from machines in areas where it is impossible or impractical for a telemetry device, or where there's weak or no cell coverage. About the size of a car key fob, the Seed Key easily fits in a driver's pocket and allows operators to connect all of their routes. The key also integrates with Seed Mobile, using Bluetooth LE for strong security and easier setup than legacy Bluetooth devices.

The Seed Key, which provides a multiyear battery life, enables "DEXing" without cables and requires no setup or pairing. The companies described the P67 device as water-, dust- and drop-proof.

Drivers simply tap a DEX button while servicing a machine, and can continue service while the process completes. The Seed Key downloads machine and inventory data directly into Seed Mobile, providing vending operators with better cash and inventory accountability. It also eliminates the driver's time spent doing inventory at every service.

"Constant connectivity helps us provide users of our technology greater control over their business with visibility into the state of every machine," said Gimme Vending chief executive and founder Cory Hewett.

Atlanta-based Gimme's plug-and-play solution replaces legacy handhelds to help operators track what's happening in the field, where the cash and inventory are, all in real time, without end-of-day downloading, synchronizing, or hand keying.

Cantaloupe provides cloud-based mobile technologies that deliver an integrated end-to-end vending and payments solution for cashless vending, dynamic route scheduling, automated prekitting and merchandising and inventory management, all accessible by any mobile device.