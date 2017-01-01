Amid Political Uncertainty, Expo Vending & OCS Planners Reschedule Brazil Show To Sept. 4-5

SÃO PAULO, Brazil -- The 2017 edition of Expo Vending & OCS Latin America has been rescheduled. Previously planned for March 22 and 23, this week, the event now will be held on Sept. 4 and 5 at the Anhembi Convention Center here. This is the second time the show has been postponed from its original 2016 dates of Sept. 13 and 14.

The show is managed by EPS Eventos, and has grown steadily since its first staging in 2003. It is said to be the only trade show in Latin America that brings together the vending, office coffee service, foodservice and hotel-restaurant-catering sectors of the out-of-home food and beverage service market. It's supported by the country's vending trade group ABVA (Associação Brasileira de Vending).

EPS Eventos explains that the steady increase in show participation over the past decade and a half has been a collaborative effort between the show's organizers and the market. So concern over present political and economic instability has led to conversations and consultation that persuaded EPS that the market would prefer the 14th Expo Vending show to be held in the second half of 2017. The event has been rescheduled accordingly.

Brazil possesses the world's ninth-largest economy by nominal gross domestic product and the fifth in terms of by purchasing-power parity. It is the largest in Latin America and the second largest in the Americas (with the third-largest manufacturing sector). Industrial production accounts for more than 28% of the nation's GDP. This has made Brazil very attractive to workplace service businesses, thus fueling the growth of ExpoVending & OCS.

EPS Eventos' Carlos Militelli reports that registration is now available online.

Manufacturers and suppliers interested in exhibiting may request a proposal by calling (011-55) 11 5531-4455, or by emailing the organizers at comercial@epseventos.com.