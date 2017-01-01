Italy's N&W Global Acquires Parma's Ducale, Consolidating Its Competitive Position In The Coffee Vending Category

N&W CEO Andrea Zocchi

VALBREMBO, Italy -- N&W Global Vending SpA said it has acquired Parma, Italy's Ducale Macchine da Caffé di Sandei Ugo & C.s.n.c., strengthening its competitive position in the coffee vending machine category. Terms of the deal, announced earlier this month, were not disclosed.

Ducale has been manufacturing equipment for the hospitality industry since the mid-1950s. Starting as a manufacturer of coffee machines for bars and restaurants, Ducale's move into vending began in the 1960s with coffee machines and progressed into other full-line categories.

N&W Global Vending is one of the world's largest manufacturers of full-line vending machines. It was formed in 2000 by the integration of Danish vending pioneer Wittenborg, which began manufacturing equipment in 1924, and Necta, which had been formed by Italy's Zanussi Group in 1968 as a vending machine manufacturer. Necta and Zanussi specialized in the manufacture of coffee vending machines. N&W's vending and office coffee service products have been available in the U.S. for the past decade through Cleveland's Vendors Exchange International Inc.

The European vending giant has been owned by Dallas-based Lone Star Funds since April 2016. Subsequently, N&W has been rolling up coffee vending machine manufacturers, beginning last fall with Saeco Vending SpA (Gaggio Montano, Italy). Saeco introduced the first "superautomatic" espresso machine for the home market in 1985. It has played a leading role in popularizing countertop and freestanding espresso vending machines internationally.

Most recently, in late June, N&W Global Vending acquired a controlling stake in Canada's Confection Enterprises, signaling an aggressive move into the North American vending market. | SEE STORY

Ducale's vending machines are known for creating high-quality coffee beverages. Its patented sottovuoto Ducale system (the Ducale vacuum system) is said to ensure a continuous fresh coffee supply by preserving the quality of coffee beans over a long period of time. Among other coffee vending innovations, it developed a "mixerless" system to hygienically prepare hot beverages requiring several ingredients.

N&W said it plans to advance the Ducale brand and technology, invest in its Parma factory and increase international sales. With those goals in mind, N&W has retained the company's two chief executives, Pietro and Stefano Sandei.

"The acquisition of Ducale, which follows on from the recent integration of Saeco Vending & Professional business, further supports our strategy aimed at consolidating brands which are well-known for the quality of their products," said N&W chief executive Andrea Zocchi. "We are thus continuing on our growth path which allowed us to become a world leader at delivering the highest quality coffee experience out of home. We believe that the different innovative technologies developed by Ducale's R&D unit represent a highly distinctive element and will allow us to take advantage of new important opportunities, including in international markets."