Crane's BevMax Vending Machine To Play Role On NBC's 'Powerless' Comedy Series From DC Comics

WILLISTON, SC -- A BevMax Media vending machine will be a key prop in a new NBC TV comedy series about superheroes and the regular citizens who live around them. "Powerless" premiers Feb. 2 at 8:30 p.m. EST and 7:30 p.m. CST.

The Media vending machine line is manufactured by Crane Merchandising Systems. CMS touts the line for its ability to attract and engage consumers and drive sales with a modern design, custom graphics, screen messaging, shopping cart features and digital advertising.

According to the NBC website, Powerless is the first comedy series set in the universe of DC Comics. It stars Vanessa Hudgens as Emily Locke, director of research and development for Wayne Security in Charm City, home to citizens fed up with the collateral damage of the constant fighting between the superheroes and villains.

On the show, the BevMax Media, which vends cold drinks, will be decked out in custom graphics designed by DC Entertainment.

"Producers of the show chose the BevMax Media because it was able to showcase the custom graphics and modern styling relevant to the DC brand," said Crane director of global product management Bill Beatty. "Operators are taking advantage of the same powerful graphics package to win new locations and drive new consumers to the unattended retail market."

CMS, a Crane Co. company, is one of the world's largest vending machine manufacturers. CMS manufactures its equipment in Williston, SC.