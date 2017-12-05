 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 5, May 2017, Posted On: 5/12/2017

Gimme Vending Is Gold Stevie Winner In 2017 American Business Awards


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Gimme Vending, Startup of the Year Stevie Award, Gimme Startup of the Year, 15th Annual American Business Awards, vending route management solution

ATLANTA -- Gimme Vending was named the gold winner of a Startup of the Year Stevie Award in the Business Products Industries category, and a silver winner for Startup of the Year in the software category in the 15th Annual American Business Awards.

Gimme's plug-and-play vending route management solution replaces legacy handhelds to deliver data, like purchasing patterns, and is said to improve cash accountability, inventory tracking and machine status data for vending operators.

Dubbed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on June 20.

All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations for the AABA. More than 3,600 nominations were submitted this year.

Click here for details about the American Business Awards and the list of 2017 Stevie winners.

Topic: Vending Features

Articles:
  • AMS And Jofemar Are First Machine Makers To Integrate American Green Verification Technology
  • Avanti Markets Combats Cyber, Payments Fraud With Indemnification And Ingenico Device
  • USA Technologies Releases Q3, FY2017 Results, Achieves $100 Million Revenue Run-Rate And 500,000 Connections Goals
  • Aramark Q2 Sales Nudge Up 1%; Foodservice Firm Increases 2017 Outlook
  • National Entertainment Network And Vengo Labs Bring Novel Vending Machine To Texas
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 