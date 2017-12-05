Gimme Vending Is Gold Stevie Winner In 2017 American Business Awards

ATLANTA -- Gimme Vending was named the gold winner of a Startup of the Year Stevie Award in the Business Products Industries category, and a silver winner for Startup of the Year in the software category in the 15th Annual American Business Awards.

Gimme's plug-and-play vending route management solution replaces legacy handhelds to deliver data, like purchasing patterns, and is said to improve cash accountability, inventory tracking and machine status data for vending operators.

Dubbed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on June 20.

All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations for the AABA. More than 3,600 nominations were submitted this year.

Click here for details about the American Business Awards and the list of 2017 Stevie winners.