 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 8, August 2017, Posted On: 7/18/2017

Accent Food Services Acquires Nevada's Bilger Vending


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net

PFLUGERVILLE, TX -- Accent Food Services said it has purchased the assets of Bilger Vending, located in Douglas County, NV. This acquisition marks the ninth for Accent this year. Accent acquired three other companies in Nevada, establishing its new High Sierra Division to serve the region.

"Ted [Bilger] ran a first-class operation, brings an entrepreneur spirit, and just the leadership needed to complement our West Coast operations," said Accent Food Services chief executive Josh Rosenberg.

Accent Food Services operates in eight states and the District of Columbia. Earlier this month, it purchased Texas Refreshments Corp. of Midland, TX.

Topic: Vending Features

Articles:
  • Vistar Joins IX-One To Bolster Product Information And Image Database
  • Bevi Raises $16.5 Million Through Series B Funding Round
  • Aftermarket Pioneer Don Greene Dies At 71; Founded D&S Vending
  • Changer Services Names David Lockrow Mid-Atlantic Sales Manager
  • Graphics That Pop Adds Automatic Product Delivery Option To Micromarket System
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 