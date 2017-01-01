Accent Food Services Acquires Nevada's Bilger Vending

PFLUGERVILLE, TX -- Accent Food Services said it has purchased the assets of Bilger Vending, located in Douglas County, NV. This acquisition marks the ninth for Accent this year. Accent acquired three other companies in Nevada, establishing its new High Sierra Division to serve the region.

"Ted [Bilger] ran a first-class operation, brings an entrepreneur spirit, and just the leadership needed to complement our West Coast operations," said Accent Food Services chief executive Josh Rosenberg.

Accent Food Services operates in eight states and the District of Columbia. Earlier this month, it purchased Texas Refreshments Corp. of Midland, TX.