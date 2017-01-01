Congressmen Roskam And Woodall Visit A.H. Management And Flowers Foods

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL and SUWANNEE, GA -- Rolling Meadows, IL's A.H. Management Group Inc. and Suwannee, GA-based baked goods giant Flowers Foods recently hosted U.S. Congressmen Peter Roskam (R-IL, 6th Dist.) and Rob Woodall (R-GA, 7th Dist.), respectively.

Roskam visited A.H. Management, a vending and foodservice operation, on May 15. Company executives informed the congressman of the topics important to the industry, ranging from tax matters to regulatory issues. A tour of the facility followed, during which Roaskam got a first-hand look at A.H. Management's day-to-day operations and was introduced to many of its employees.

Woodall visited Flowers Foods' Suwanee bakery on May 11 for a briefing on industry issues and a tour of the company's expansive production facility.

Both Congressmen reportedly were interested in discussing ideas and hearing suggestions on how government can help improve the landscape for businesses to continue to grow and support the economy. Roskam is a member of the House Ways and Means and Health Committees and Woodall is a member of the Rules, Transportation and Infrastructure and Budget Committees.

"Our visit with Rep. Roskam was a huge success," said A.H. Management vice-president of administration Linda Furlano. "He was engaging and very responsive to our concerns. We were able to inform him of the issues before us as an industry, as well as 'put a face' with those issues. We hope that he has an understanding of how our industry has been affected by current legislation and regulations, as well as the potential effects of pending ones."

MEET AND GREET: A.H. Management Group's Linda Furlano and Craig Hesch welcome Rep. Peter Roskam (c.) to company's Rolling Meadows, IL, headquarters. Founded in 1939, the third-generation vending company operates in Illinois and Wisconsin.