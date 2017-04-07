Ontario Charges Bottlers New Fee To Support Groundwater Protection

TORONTO -- Ontario's Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change will soon charge water bottling companies an additional fee as part of the province's plan to strengthen groundwater protection for future generations.

Beginning Aug. 1, water bottlers will pay $503.71 for every million liters of groundwater taken. Officials said the new fee would help recover costs associated with managing groundwater taken by water bottlers, including supporting scientific research on the environmental impacts and enhanced data analysis on groundwater taken for bottling.

The additional fee expands upon Ontario's already stringent protections for groundwater, which include a moratorium on all new and expanded permits for bottling companies to take groundwater. The restriction was finalized in December, after more than 20,000 public comments were received. It will remain in effect until Jan. 1, 2019.

In Ontario, water-bottling facilities must apply for permits to take water from groundwater sources if the facility takes more than 50,000 liters of water on any day.