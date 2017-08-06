SandenVendo America Appoints Michael Weisser President And CEO

TAGS: Mike Weisser, Vendo CEO, SandenVendo America Inc., Sanden Holdings, vending machine manufacturer, micro market equipment Mike Weisser DALLAS – DALLAS – SandenVendo America Inc. said it has promoted Mike Weisser to president and chief executive. Weisser has been with SandenVendo America for 21 years. For the past six years, he was vice-president of sales and marketing. He was instrumental led the creation of the company's micromarket division in 2014. Dallas-based SandenVendo America, originally The Vendo Co., was purchased by Japan's Sanden Holdings in 1988. Vendo was founded in 1937 as a vending machine manufacturer and began making foodservice equipment in the mid-1990s.