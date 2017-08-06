 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 6, June 2017, Posted On: 6/8/2017

SandenVendo America Appoints Michael Weisser President And CEO


Mike Weisser, Vendo
Mike Weisser
DALLAS – SandenVendo America Inc. said it has promoted Mike Weisser to president and chief executive. Weisser has been with SandenVendo America for 21 years. For the past six years, he was vice-president of sales and marketing. He was instrumental led the creation of the company's micromarket division in 2014.

Dallas-based SandenVendo America, originally The Vendo Co., was purchased by Japan's Sanden Holdings in 1988. Vendo was founded in 1937 as a vending machine manufacturer and began making foodservice equipment in the mid-1990s.

