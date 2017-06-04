Texas Vending Trade Sets Turnout Record For Lobby Day

AUSTIN, TX -- The Texas Merchandise Vending Association reported the largest turnout to date at its fourth biennial lobby day held on March 15 in the Texas State Capitol here. TMVA members informed lawmakers about their businesses and the vending industry.

TMVA legislative consultant Mario Munoz coordinated the event, which was attended by 28 TMVA supplier and operator members. They voiced opposition to proposed bills in Austin that would restrict vending on state property and impose a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages. They also discussed the franchise tax laws that are the subject of pending bills, and how the reduction or elimination of the tax could benefit the economy and vending industry.

"The event was very well received by the legislators and their staff," said TMVA president Charley Nelms of Aeco Sales and Service (Pasadena). "The robust participation we had this year demonstrated our members' understanding of the importance of advocacy at the state level."