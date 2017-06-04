 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 4/6/2017

Texas Vending Trade Sets Turnout Record For Lobby Day


TAGS: Texas Merchandise Vending Association, vending industry, Mario Munoz, Texas vending operators, Texas sugar-sweetened beverage tax proposal, healthy vending

AUSTIN, TX -- The Texas Merchandise Vending Association reported the largest turnout to date at its fourth biennial lobby day held on March 15 in the Texas State Capitol here. TMVA members informed lawmakers about their businesses and the vending industry.

TMVA legislative consultant Mario Munoz coordinated the event, which was attended by 28 TMVA supplier and operator members. They voiced opposition to proposed bills in Austin that would restrict vending on state property and impose a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages. They also discussed the franchise tax laws that are the subject of pending bills, and how the reduction or elimination of the tax could benefit the economy and vending industry.

"The event was very well received by the legislators and their staff," said TMVA president Charley Nelms of Aeco Sales and Service (Pasadena). "The robust participation we had this year demonstrated our members' understanding of the importance of advocacy at the state level."

Texas Merchandise Vending Association
LOBBYING BRIGADE: Banding together in record numbers for TMVA lobby day are (front, l. to r.) Julie Voight, Canteen Vending (San Antonio); Josh Rosenberg, Accent Food Service (Pflugerville); Rich Brennan, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group; Dominic Macerola, Rome Refreshments (Houston); Sandy Larson, NAMA; Charley Nelms, Aeco Sales and Service (Pasadena); and Michelle Johnson, Chris Molinar and Michael Moffenbier, AFS. Center, l. to r.: Nile Hawkins, Breaktime Solutions (Waco); Michael Allen, G&J Marketing and Sales; Patrick Meleton, Automatic Chef/Canteen (Waco); Alan Munson, Parlevel Systems; and John Christian and Amanda Sulc, AFS. Back, l. to r.: Joanna Moran and Patrick Moran, Moran Munchies (Whitehouse); Tim Gilts, Hershey Co.; Don Hammons, AFS; Phil Bernish, Vistar Houston; Steve Hill, G&J Marketing; Drew Stanley, AFS; Egan Little, LC Vending (San Antonio); and AFS's Kendall Smith and Melinda Grandell

Topic: Vending Features

