Eu'Vend Planners Put Finishing Touches On Show As April 27 Nears

COLOGNE, Germany -- The seventh edition of the biennial and combined Eu'Vend and Coffeena trade shows is being put into final form by international trade fair producer Koelnmesse. The event is scheduled for April 27 through 29 (Thursday through Saturday) at the Cologne Fairgrounds. The industry sponsor and an official partner is the German vending association BDV (Bundesverband der Deutschen Vending-Automatenwirt­schaft e.V.).

The twin shows once again will feature about 180 manufacturers and suppliers from 20 nations, exhibiting the latest in equipment, products and support for the vending and coffee service industries. The show producers explain that about 38% of exhibitors come from outside Germany, providing a global panorama of workplace service development.

Exhibitors at this year's show include Animo, Azkoyen, Bianchi, Bonamat, Brita, BWT water+more, Cloetta/Red Band and Deutsche Extrakt Kaffee, along with ETNA, Huhtamaki, Ingenico, Jakob Gerhardt Automatische Verkaufsanlagen, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, J. J. Darboven, Kuchenmeister and Lavazza. Also: Lorenz Bahlsen Snack World, LSI/ Jack Link's/ BiFi, Mars, N&W Global Vending, Paycult, Rheavendors and Saeco. And: SandenVendo, Schirmer Kaffee, Servomat Steigler, Sielaff, Sinalco, Suzohapp and Uelzena, among others.

Participating for the first time are Alfred Kärcher in the water dispenser segment, Dr. Karg, Lotus Bakeries and LSI with the brands Jack Link's and BiFi in the vendible products segment, Schaerer from the WMF Group and Stüwer from the vending machine segment. Supplier 365 Retail Markets will present pioneering micromarket concepts.

Eu´Vend and Coffeena not only brings together supply and demand in one place, but also presents perspectives and visions for the vending and coffee industry. The central communication platform is the Red Sofa educational program, at which international experts discuss timely topics.

The Vending Star awards program was designed by Koelnmesse and BDV to recognize innovation and product development. The top prize will be awarded on April 28 during Eu´Vend and Coffeena Night in the Rheinterrassen restaurant (there is a charge for participation). The entries of award nominees for vending machine operating aids, concept and innovative vending machine product will be on display in the Vending Star Area of Eu´Vend and Coffeena, in hall 9.

The Visions of Vending forum organized by BDV will address “rethinking vending." Speakers will include Marco Atzberger, EHI Retail Institute; Jan Marck Vrijlandt, Selecta); Frieder Steigler, Rhea Vendors Group; Ulrich Binnebößel, German Retail Federation (Handelverband Deutschland); and Prof. Jens Wetterau, Hochschule Niederrhein (University of Applied Sciences of the Lower Rhine region). "Visions of Vending" is set for Friday, April 28, at 1:30 p.m. in Koelnmesse's Congress Center North. Moderators will be BDV managing director Aris Kaschefi and Eric M. Schwaab, publisher of the Vending Report, a trade journal.

The Office Coffee Corner will showcase new concepts for supplying employees and customers with hot and cold beverages and snacks in today's fast-changing workplaces. A break area can be a focal point for exchanging ideas, brainstorming or simply taking a short break. Trade visitors can get anoverview of OCS solutions from providers like ETNA, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Lunch Vegaz, N&W Global Vending and Provenero.

Details of the show may be found online at euvend-coffeena.com.