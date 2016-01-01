 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 1, January 2017, Posted On: 12/20/2016

Google Vending Machine Doles Out Free Travel Goodies To Project Fi Subscribers


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Google Project Fi, Travel Trolley vending machine, vending

SAN JOSE, CA -- Google has deployed its first Project Fi Travel Trolley vending machine at San Jose International Airport. It dispenses such free travel goodies as toothbrushes, socks and charging cables to Project Fi subscribers.

Project Fi is a wireless service from Google that automatically connects smartphone users to the best available signal, whether that's Wi-Fi or one of its three 4G LTE partner networks.

A project Fi subscriber can generate a unique QR code by dialing a number on the vending machine from the phone number associated with their account. Once they get the QR code, they hold it up to the Travel Trolley to choose a free item. The Trolley machine limits subscribers to one free item per 24 hours. Google explains the process at its support site.

Topic: Vending Features

