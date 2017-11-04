Cantaloupe Systems, Vendors Exchange Partner To Bring Remote Pricing Functionality To Vending Machines

Cantaloupe integrates cashless device into VE Universal Control Board

SAN FRANCISCO -- Vending technology leader Cantaloupe Systems Inc. said it has entered into an integration partnership with parts and solutions giant Vendors Exchange International Inc. The agreement integrates VEII's universal control board (UCB) and Cantaloupe's Seed Cashless devices to remotely enable pricing and merchandising updates. Updates can be performed from any Web-based device running Cantaloupe's platform.

Remote pricing and merchandising, enabled by Cantaloupe's Seed Cloud application, is designed to save money and time. On average, Cantaloupe says, it can cost $32 per machine for a technician to update pricing; if a vending operation has 200 machines, for instance, that equates to $6,400 for one full price update across the business. That expense can now be eliminated. Remote updating also removes driver errors -- no more second trips will be needed to correct any wrong pricing changes made on machines.

"We wanted to reduce the friction our customers face each time they are hit with a price increase," said VEII president Matt Shene. "Today, [operators] have to send out technicians to each machine in order to update the pricing stickers and machines' control boards. With our new system, the Seed platform transmits pricing to the UCB, then the UCB updates the price on the machine and display."

Cantaloupe president and cofounder Anant Agrawal explained that the integration leverages Seed Cashless devices to improve vending machine management. "Our customers can make pricing or product changes based on market trends, and do all of this at the click of a button on their mobile, tablet or computer devices within the Cantaloupe platform and Vendors Exchange machine," he said.

The UCB-Seed integration also improves vending machine menus by ensuring that the right products are in machines at the right times (and prices). Menu changes are scheduled within the Seed app and updated at the next service stop. Additionally, pricing can now be altered as a part of a promotional campaign.

VEII's latest UCB software is needed to enable Seed's remote pricing and merchandising feature. It installs automatically on machines equipped with VEII's Revision and Curve doors, as well as the company's retrofit solutions for OEM equipment. For more information on the UCB update, call VEII at (800) 321-2311.