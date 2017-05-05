 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 5 May 2017, Posted On: 4/13/2017

Irish Snack Giant Tayto Buys UK Vending Machine Operation


Nick Montano
Nick@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: vending, Tayto Group Ltd., Freedom Refreshments, Montagu Group, Paul Allen, Tayto chips, Tandragee Castle, Tayto crisps, snack food

TANDRAGEE, Ireland -- Tayto Group Ltd. has bought a Leeds-based vending operation in a multimillion-pound deal, local news outlets reported. The family-owned snack food maker acquired Freedom Refreshments, a nationwide vendor that employs 160 people and generated more than £16 million in 2016.

Tayto has established a new company, Montagu Group, to administer its new vending business, which will sell coffee and cold drinks in addition to chips (called "crisps" locally). "While we have a strong share of the vending market in Northern Ireland, we only had limited reach into Great Britain," said Montagu Group chief executive Paul Allen.

The acquisition of Freedom Refreshments provides Montagu Group with some 7,000 vending machines.

Tayto has been owned by the Hutchinson family since 1956. It employs 300 people in its plant beside Tandragee Castle (called "Tayto castle" as part of the advertising for its snacks). It has the largest-selling brand of crisps in Northern Ireland and is the third-biggest snack business in the UK. It owns the Golden Wonder, Ringos, Mr. Porky and Real Crisp brands.

Topic: Vending Features

Articles:
  • Jerry Gutierrez Retires From U-Select-It After 54 Years In Vending Industry
  • 'Meet With More Convenience' Themes NAMA's OneShow; Vending Industry Conference And Expo Open Next Week
  • Gig Economy And Demographic Shifts, Employee Expectations Are Redefining The Workplace: MetLife Study
  • China's 2017 International Vending Fair Draws 21K+ Visitors To Guangzhou
  • Cantaloupe Systems, Vendors Exchange Partner To Bring Remote Pricing Functionality To Vending Machines
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 