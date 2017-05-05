Irish Snack Giant Tayto Buys UK Vending Machine Operation

TANDRAGEE, Ireland -- Tayto Group Ltd. has bought a Leeds-based vending operation in a multimillion-pound deal, local news outlets reported. The family-owned snack food maker acquired Freedom Refreshments, a nationwide vendor that employs 160 people and generated more than £16 million in 2016.

Tayto has established a new company, Montagu Group, to administer its new vending business, which will sell coffee and cold drinks in addition to chips (called "crisps" locally). "While we have a strong share of the vending market in Northern Ireland, we only had limited reach into Great Britain," said Montagu Group chief executive Paul Allen.

The acquisition of Freedom Refreshments provides Montagu Group with some 7,000 vending machines.

Tayto has been owned by the Hutchinson family since 1956. It employs 300 people in its plant beside Tandragee Castle (called "Tayto castle" as part of the advertising for its snacks). It has the largest-selling brand of crisps in Northern Ireland and is the third-biggest snack business in the UK. It owns the Golden Wonder, Ringos, Mr. Porky and Real Crisp brands.