Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 7, July 2017, Posted On: 6/22/2017

Seaga Names Mark Bentley Manager Of Full-Line Vending Division


Nick Montano
Nick@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: vending, vending machine manufacturer, Seaga, Mark Bentley, Seaga full-line manager, Steve Chesney

Mark Bently FREEPORT, IL -- Vending machine manufacturer Seaga said it has appointed Mark Bentley manager of its full-line division. He is a veteran of more than 15 years in vending operations, manufacturing and supply.

Seaga, established in 1987, has become global player in vending machine design, manufacture and marketing. President Steve Chesney said his company's steady expansion has increased customer expectations. "The addition of Mark will help to fulfill those expectations as we respond to the growing demand for our products," he added.

Seaga's full-line division produces the Infinity series of snack, food, beverage and combination snack and drink machines, as well as midsize and specialized equipment, display merchandisers and change-giving devices. Its Industrial Inventory Control division applies software-controlled vending technology and wide-area networking to automating access control and usage monitoring of parts, components, tools, cleaning and maintenance consumables, personal protective equipment and more.

Topic: Vending Features

