Nestlé Professional Hosts 37th Hawkstone Golf Day For British Vending Industry

SHREWSBURY, England -- More than 75 leaders from the largest vending companies in the United Kingdom gathered at Hawkstone Park here for Nestlé Professional's annual golf day. The event began with a dinner on May 17, and the tournament was played on the following day.

Team Gallagher, fielded by GEM Vending (Nottingham, England), won the tournament; it was led by GEM chairman Steve Gallagher. Making the individual high score for the event -- 66 -- was Paul Howard, MD, of Nebrak Ltd. (Ipplepen, Devon, England).

First played in 1980, the Nestlé Professional Hawkstone Golf Day has become a valued tradition over the years, and now is celebrated as one of the vending sector's premier networking events.

CONCENTRATION: Enjoying a lively game and vending idea exchange at Nestlé Professional’s 37th annual Hawkstone Golf Day, from left, are Kevin Burns of Brupac Ltd. (Crewe); Keith Smith, Platinum Vending Ltd. (Dartmouth); John Ferguson, Coffee Bean Co. (Romsey); and Simon Willars, Custom Pack (Telford).

"We were absolutely delighted to again host our annual golf day at Hawkstone Park," said Rob Gormley, head of vending at Nestlé Professional. "It's a real highlight of the vending calendar, and it was fantastic to welcome back familiar friends alongside some new faces for this year."

The event brings together operators, wholesalers, manufacturers and support service providers to network, share knowledge and engage in insightful discussions of issues important to vending -- "Not to mention some healthy competition with a few great rounds of golf," Gormley added.

"I've been attending the Hawkstone Golf Day since the very beginning, 37 years ago," said GEM's Gallagher. "While I was delighted to lead the winning team this year, the real highlight for me, as ever, was the chance to spend time with so many industry friends. Our opposing team was captained by Brian Foster, who like me has been attending Hawkstone since the very first event in 1980, and we always enjoy meeting up to test our golfing skills and talk about developments in the industry."

A milestone at this year's Hawkstone Golf Day was a warm farewell to and rousing send-off for Nestlé Professional business account manager Chris Starling, who plans to retire at the end of June after 44 years of service. "Chris is a true stalwart of our industry," Gormley applauded. "I'd like to take this opportunity to thank him on behalf of our colleagues and associates, and wish him well for the future.”