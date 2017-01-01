 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 3, March 2017, Posted On: 2/28/2017

Accent Food Services Buys Texas's M.L. Phinney Distribution


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Accent Food Services, M. L. Phinney Distribution, Josh Rosenberg, Audax Group, Reno Snax, vending news, vending operations, vending company acquisitions

PFLUGERVILLE, TX -- Accent Food Services, headquartered here, said it has agreed to acquire M. L. Phinney Distribution (Stephenville, TX). This is the third acquisition for Accent this year. Terms were not disclosed.

"[M.L. Phinney owners] Mike and Paula have served as great ambassadors for our industry and their brand for more than 34 years,” said Accent president Josh Rosenberg. “We are proud to inherit their legacy and carry forward their commitment to our customers, employees and community."

Accent Food Services, which is owned by private-equity firm Audax Group, operates throughout Texas and in Reno, NV. Its acquisition of Nevada's Reno Snax in January is vending company's first move outside of Texas.

Earlier this month, Accent announced the hiring of several new executive staff members. | SEE STORY

Topic: Vending Features

Articles:
  • UVend Rolls Out Wireless Add-On Digital Platform For Vending Machines
  • American Green Pot Vending Machine To Make Industry Debut At NAMA OneShow
  • Keurig Green Mountain To Pay $5.8 Million Civil Penalty For Alleged Home Brewer Defect
  • Generation Next Says It's Finding Locations For Reis & Irvy's Fro-Yo Vending Machines
  • Flix On Stix Creators Form New Company, Plan Slimline' Vending Machine Debut At OneShow
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 