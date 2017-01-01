Accent Food Services Buys Texas's M.L. Phinney Distribution

PFLUGERVILLE, TX -- Accent Food Services, headquartered here, said it has agreed to acquire M. L. Phinney Distribution (Stephenville, TX). This is the third acquisition for Accent this year. Terms were not disclosed.

"[M.L. Phinney owners] Mike and Paula have served as great ambassadors for our industry and their brand for more than 34 years,” said Accent president Josh Rosenberg. “We are proud to inherit their legacy and carry forward their commitment to our customers, employees and community."

Accent Food Services, which is owned by private-equity firm Audax Group, operates throughout Texas and in Reno, NV. Its acquisition of Nevada's Reno Snax in January is vending company's first move outside of Texas.

Earlier this month, Accent announced the hiring of several new executive staff members.