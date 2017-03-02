 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 2, February 2017, Posted On: 2/3/2017

PayRange Says Holiday Promotion Drew New Users, Increased Sales


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: PayRange, cashless vending, mobile payments, Amanda Mailey, PayRange holiday promotion results, vending operators, discounts through mobile payment systems

PayRange, cashless vending, mobile payments PORTLAND, OR -- PayRange said operators across 300 cities used its mobile app to run a holiday sales promotion, driving incremental sales during a month when sales typically slow down amid holiday parties, cookies and vacations.

In addition to mobile payments, PayRange has the ability to reach users with timed promotions. Operators participating in the holiday promotion offered users a 25¢ discount per purchase. The offer was automatically removed when the user had made four purchases, or on Dec. 31, whichever came first. There was no cost to the operator to run the promotion, other than redeeming discounts.

PayRange reported that once the promotion ended, the data revealed some interesting trends compared with usage in November, which is also a slower month due to holidays. Among the findings:

» Participating operators avoided the expected seasonal drop, which could be as much as 38% for nonparticipating operators.

» Participating operators saw a 13% lift in their December sales.

» New customers (those that did not purchase in November) spent 8% more.

» About 40% of holiday program users made four or more purchases.

According to PayRange, a discount can make a big impression. "We were impressed with the word-of-mouth referrals from existing users to nonusers," said PayRange director of marketing Amanda Mailey. "We didn't promote this campaign outside of the app. Awareness came from people talking and directing each other to the machines."

Topic: Vending Features

Articles:
  • Denver's Premier Services Transitions TO Cashless Payments On 100% Of Machines Through USA Technologies
  • Crane Co. Declares First-Quarter Dividend
  • Crane's BevMax Vending Machine To Play Role On NBC's 'Powerless' Comedy Series From DC Comics
  • Automated Services International And Betson End Vending Sales Agreement
  • OTI Readies 10,000 Cashless Payment Systems For Japanese Vending Market
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 