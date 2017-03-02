PayRange Says Holiday Promotion Drew New Users, Increased Sales

PORTLAND, OR -- PayRange said operators across 300 cities used its mobile app to run a holiday sales promotion, driving incremental sales during a month when sales typically slow down amid holiday parties, cookies and vacations.

In addition to mobile payments, PayRange has the ability to reach users with timed promotions. Operators participating in the holiday promotion offered users a 25¢ discount per purchase. The offer was automatically removed when the user had made four purchases, or on Dec. 31, whichever came first. There was no cost to the operator to run the promotion, other than redeeming discounts.

PayRange reported that once the promotion ended, the data revealed some interesting trends compared with usage in November, which is also a slower month due to holidays. Among the findings:

» Participating operators avoided the expected seasonal drop, which could be as much as 38% for nonparticipating operators.

» Participating operators saw a 13% lift in their December sales.

» New customers (those that did not purchase in November) spent 8% more.

» About 40% of holiday program users made four or more purchases.

According to PayRange, a discount can make a big impression. "We were impressed with the word-of-mouth referrals from existing users to nonusers," said PayRange director of marketing Amanda Mailey. "We didn't promote this campaign outside of the app. Awareness came from people talking and directing each other to the machines."