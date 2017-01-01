RouteSight Applies Google Glass EE To Streamlining Vending Route Operation

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL -- Wizzan Mobility LLC reports that its new routeSight "assisted-reality" program has delivered "substantial" savings to Mark Vend Co. (Northbrook, IL) during a pilot of the application.

RouteSight makes use of Google's new Glass Enterprise Edition to deliver a "heads-up" display to route drivers filling machines. The display provides product information superimposed on the real-world field of vision ("assisted reality"), and the system enables drivers to enter data by speaking it aloud -- everything from inventory counts and spoilage can be recorded orally.

According to Wizzan, Mark Vend has reduced the average vending route driver's day length by nearly an hour. In addition to making service visits faster, column-level inventory accuracy has increased by 6% and the average number of out-of-stocks between services decreased by 23%.

"Mark Vend sees great value in replacing our legacy handhelds with routeSight for Glass," said Mark Vend president Mark Stein "The natural evolution for route workers is to free their hands to get the job done."

Founded in 2014, Wizzan creates assisted-reality solutions for Glass EE that focus on improving business outcomes for the hands-on workforce. The company points out that field service, warehouse, assembly and other hands-on workers can benefit from voice-activated hands-free workflow to improve efficiency, reduce errors, foster standardized processes, facilitate communication and increase safety.

Mark Vend, founded in 1962, has grown from a mom-and-pop operation launched in the dawn of the full-line vending revolution into a regional leader in full-line vending, micromarkets and office coffee service. The company has a longstanding reputation for identifying and implementing new technology to maximize customer service and enhance efficiency.