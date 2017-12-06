Walmart Tests Giant Grocery Pickup Vending Machine

WARR ACRES, OK -- Walmart is testing an automated kiosk in the parking lot of its store here where customers can pick up online grocery orders. After customers order and pay for their groceries online, Walmart employees pull the ordered products and pack them in bins stored inside the 20-ft. x 80-ft. kiosk, which has frozen and refrigerated sections. Customers enter a five-digit code to retrieve their orders from the kiosk.

Walmart's new concept comes on the heels of Amazon's pilot of Amazon Fresh Pickup in Seattle. It differs only in that Amazon employees load the groceries into the customers' cars upon their arrival at the drive-up shop.