Pepsi Removes 2-Liter Bottles, 6-Packs From Philly Shelves Over Soda Tax

PHILADELPHIA -- PepsiCo is removing 2-liter bottles and six-packs from Philadelphia store shelves and replacing them with 1-liter bottles in the face of sales that have been falling since the city's soda tax went into effect on Jan. 1.

The beverage giant said sales of larger-size packages of soda and other sugary drinks were down "more than 50%" in the city since the tax was imposed, according to a Consumerist report.

The 1.5¢-per-fl.oz. tax on sweetened and diet beverages -- including sodas and drinks like Pepsi's Gatorade and Lipton iced tea -- is applied at the distributor level, with most of the costs passed along to consumers.

If the full tax is passed on to customers, it amounts to $1.44 on a six pack of 16-fl.oz. bottles and $1 for a 2-liter bottle of soda.

A spokesperson for Pepsi said the change was due to the sugary beverage tax and that it wanted to offer "products and package sizes working families are more able to afford … We believe this will give our retail and foodservice partners the best chance to succeed in this challenging environment and will minimize the chance of product going out-of-date."

Earlier this month, Pepsi cited the tax when announcing layoffs of 80 to 100 workers at distribution plants that serve the city.