Accent Food Services Scoops Up Maryland's Black Tie And Nevada's High Sierra In Latest Acquisitions Round

PFLUGERVILLE, TX -- Accent Food Services, headquartered here, has made its largest acquisition to date with its purchase of Baltimore's Black Tie Services. The transaction will establish an East Coast presence for AFS's new mid-Atlantic division. Black Tie owner Scott Meskin and other staff will remain onboard, with Meskin leading the charge as division president.

"The opportunity to operate the brand I built, with my team, and the support Accent brings to this marketplace is a great outcome for Black Tie," Meskin said. "I look forward to working to build on our combined vision of the best operating company in our industry."

The company, which has been gobbling up vending operations over the past six months, has also acquired Sparks, NV's High Sierra Vending & Coffee Co. This is the third transaction AFS has completed in the Reno/Sparks marketplace this year.

High Sierra founder and chief executive Jeff Johnson will join AFS's executive team as vice-president of its High Sierra division. High Sierra sales director Mark Gregory will oversee customer retention and new business development. The company is an early adopter of micromarkets.

With its latest acquisitions, Accent Food Services says it now serves over 500 micromarkets, 8,000 customers and 500 associates. AFS is owned by private-equity firm Audax Group. Josh Rosenberg is AFS president.