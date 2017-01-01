Royal Vendors' RVV 500 EZ Load Improves Service And Package Compatibility

KEARNEYSVILLE, WV -- Royal Vendors Inc. has redesigned its popular RVV beverage vender with a new EZ Load mechanism that speeds the product-loading process and accommodates a wider assortment of package types.

The Kearneysville, WV-based vending machine manufacturer said redesigned product retainers in the EZ Load facilitate product loading and provide better visibility, which is further enhanced by the machine's all-white interior and brilliant lighting.

Programmable rows provide the ability to offer "skinny" packages. Product "pushers" are extended to the end of the shelf, allowing the machine to vend semi-cylindrical and square packages 2" to 3" in diameter. A three-piece wiring harness is easy to diagnose or replace if needed.

The RVV 500 EZ Load has five shelves and offers 40 selections. It has a capacity of 400 250ml. or 300ml. cans (10 per selection); 320 12-fl.oz. cans (eight per selection) and 280 20-fl.oz. bottles (seven per selection). It stands 72" H. x 39" W. x 35.5" D. and weighs 760 lbs. and fits through a standard 36" W. door opening.

The machine uses next-generation R290 refrigerant to comply with Tier 4 Energy Star standards for best-in-class energy efficiency.